HR Group Backs Aerospace Execs In No-Poach Case

By Daniel Wilson (August 4, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A human resources industry association on Thursday urged a Connecticut federal judge to dismiss an antitrust case over an alleged "no-poach" conspiracy between a former Raytheon manager and staffing firm executives, saying the government is wrongly criminalizing behavior that isn't necessarily anticompetitive. The approach taken by the U.S. Department of Justice, which supposedly wants to "apply the per se rule and criminal sanctions to a business collaboration between a company and its staffing partners," is a "material and disquieting departure" from what HR professionals had understood regarding antitrust law, the Society for Human Resource Management said in an amicus brief supporting...

