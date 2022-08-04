SRA Gets Solicitor Ruled 'Dishonest' As Penalty Looms

By Ronan Barnard (August 4, 2022, 7:30 PM BST) -- A tribunal ruled on Thursday that a solicitor committed misconduct when she "dishonestly" settled two clients' claims without consulting them and failed to cooperate with legal sector watchdogs. The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal found that the Solicitors Regulation Authority had proved all 12 of its misconduct allegations against Soophia Khan, who goes by the name of Sophie Khan. The high-profile solicitor, who had specialized in cases against the police before being sent to prison for contempt of court, could be struck off based on the findings. Tribunal chair Ashok Ghosh adjourned the case until Friday to decide on what sanctions it will...

