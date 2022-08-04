Insurer Settles Dispute Over Apartment Burglary Coverage

By Lauren Castle (August 4, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A Munich Re Group unit reached a settlement in a coverage dispute with a Texas apartment building that the insurer said refused to cooperate with it on its claims investigation over an alleged burglary at the building. Great Lakes Insurance SE told a Texas federal court Tuesday it reached a settlement through mediation with Houston Main Street Commercial Ltd. and Houston Place Apartments. Details of the settlement were not disclosed. Great Lakes had taken the dispute to court in November, seeking a ruling that it did not need to provide coverage for damage caused by a burglary and theft at the Hunt...

