Pork Industry Says Mass. Law Threatens US Bacon Supply

By Ivan Moreno (August 4, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Restaurant and hospitality trade groups are suing Massachusetts to stop new anti-animal cruelty laws they argue will restrict pork sales nationwide, warning of a looming bacon shortage as the new standards take effect Aug. 15. The lawsuit filed Wednesday against state Attorney General Maura Healey and the commonwealth's agricultural resources commissioner comes as a key constitutional issue is primed for U.S. Supreme Court review in October related to a similar California measure. The complaint asks a federal judge for urgent injunctive relief, warning that if the Massachusetts law takes effect, then "conventionally farmed pork will be forced out of the Massachusetts...

