Brittney Griner Gets 9-Year Sentence For Cannabis In Russia

By Sam Reisman (August 4, 2022, 1:09 PM EDT) -- A Russian court sentenced American basketball star Brittney Griner Thursday to nine years in a penal colony for trafficking and possessing hashish oil, according to multiple media reports. Griner's sentence, which also includes a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,300), comes after the athlete pleaded guilty to the charges. The prosecution had sought a higher sentence of nine-and-a-half years in prison. During the trial, her defense raised the issue that her cannabis use had been prescribed by a doctor in the U.S. and Griner maintained that her bringing the drugs into Russia was an honest mistake. U.S. cannabis advocates had used...

