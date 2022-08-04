ERCOT Hits Back At Insurer In Winter Storm Coverage Suit

By Katie Buehler (August 4, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Texas' primary electricity grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., has slapped The Cincinnati Insurance Co. with claims it's in breach of their contract and is violating state insurance code by refusing to pay the operator's defense costs in hundreds of lawsuits related to February 2021's deadly winter storm. ERCOT filed counterclaims Wednesday against Cincinnati Insurance, claiming the insurer is violating its contract and the Texas Insurance Code by refusing to defend the grid operator in roughly 130 lawsuits stemming from the winter storm that left millions of Texans without power or water for days and more than 100...

