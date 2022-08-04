3 Firms Help Steer Atlas Air's $5.2B Go-Private Deal

By Renee Hickman (August 4, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Atlas Air Worldwide announced Thursday it intends to be sold to a consortium of investors in a $5.2 billion enterprise value deal advised by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and Jones Day. Under the terms of the all-cash deal agreement, which is valued at $5.2 billion, including debt, Atlas Air, which is guided by Cravath, will become privately held, according to the company's statement. Paul Weiss is representing the consortium, which is led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, also represented by Paul Weiss, and includes affiliates of private equity investment firm J.F. Lehman & Co....

