Blackstone Taps Atty To Head Compliance For 3 Funds

By Al Barbarino (August 4, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Blackstone has appointed an investment management industry veteran and attorney to head up compliance for three of its alternative assets and debt funds, including the Blackstone Private Credit Fund — the private equity giant's largest corporate debt fund. William Renahan started Wednesday as compliance chief of Blackstone Private Credit Fund and the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, according to regulatory filings this week. He was also appointed as the compliance chief for the Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the matter. Renahan joined the private equity giant in May as a managing director and was most...

