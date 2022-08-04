9th Circ. Rebuffs Landowners' Challenge To Tribe's Water Deal

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 4, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit tossed an appeal brought by a group of landowners seeking to challenge a modified judgment on tribal water rights in Washington, saying the owners actually gained water protections through the decision and now lack the ability to appeal the lower court's move. The three-judge panel determined that because landowners were not promised any protection by the original 1979 judgment outlining the Spokane Indian Tribe's water rights, they can't challenge its revision. In its unpublished opinion issued Wednesday, the panel also said the revised deal actually adds protection to the landowners' water rights, which was absent under the prior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS