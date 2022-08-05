ACLU Urges 'No' Vote On Anti-Immigrant Proposals In Budget

By Ivan Moreno (August 5, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union is urging Senate Democrats to vote against any proposed anti-immigration amendments in the upcoming debate on the budget reconciliation bill for fiscal year 2022. Anu Joshi, the deputy director of the ACLU's Equality Division, said in a letter Thursday to Democrats that while they have "an historic opportunity to pass legislation" to lower the cost of health care and "enshrine urgently needed climate protections," they should be mindful not to support amendments harmful to immigrants in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The ACLU "on behalf of our 11 million supporters and members nationwide, ask that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS