Industry Group Pushes For 1 Gbps Broadband Minimum

By Christopher Cole (August 4, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A broadband industry group has called on the Federal Communications Commission to set 1 gigabit per second as the national standard for minimum internet download speeds as soon as possible rather than teeing it up as a long-term goal. The proposal from Incompas comes as FCC leadership floats 100 megabits per second as the minimum for acceptable high-speed service to receive federal support, paired with at least 20 Mbps for upload speeds. That's much higher than the government's current 25/3 Mbps download/upload threshold, which has not been updated in seven years, but the agency also envisions a 1 Gbps standard with...

