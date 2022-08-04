DuPont, Corteva Can't Sink Early Retirement Benefits Suit

By Grace Elletson (August 4, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge refused Thursday to toss a lawsuit accusing chemical companies DuPont and Corteva Inc. of illegally taking away workers' rights to retire early with full benefits after a merger, saying it was too early to decide whether the workers behind the case qualified as "employees." U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson denied a motion to dismiss from E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Co.; Corteva, which was spun off from DuPont in 2019; and other entities, finding that it would be jumping the gun to rule now on whether the two workers who sued qualified as "employees" eligible for...

