Shareholders Lose Lawsuit Over Diabetes Drug Delay

By Jessica Corso (August 4, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of shareholders who sued a biopharmaceutical company over an unexpected delay in the approval of a breakthrough diabetes drug lost their case Thursday when a New Jersey federal judge said optimistic statements about the drug's future weren't actionable. U.S. Circuit Judge Patty Shwartz of the Third Circuit handed down the opinion in favor of Provention Bio Inc. after being tapped to oversee the case at the lower court for the limited purpose of ruling on the motion to dismiss. She dismissed the case with prejudice. Provention is in the process of seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a drug...

