Solicitor's Discrimination Claim Over License Loss Axed

By Silvia Martelli (August 5, 2022, 7:24 PM BST) -- The Employment Tribunal ruled that it can't examine a solicitor's claim that the Solicitors Regulation Authority discriminated against him based on his race by revoking his license to practice, saying that the High Court would be the appropriate place for the appeal. In a newly-public July 22 ruling, Judge Joanne Connolly sided with the SRA as it sought to ax part of the challenge brought by a nonpracticing solicitor, Ian Laing. The SRA revoked his license when it expired in April 2021, which Laing alleged amounted to direct race discrimination because he is Black. But the judge said that the challenge cannot...

