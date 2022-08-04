Diamond Resorts Settles Suit Against Timeshare Exit Firm

By Nate Beck (August 4, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Diamond Resorts and a timeshare cancellation firm told a Florida federal judge Thursday that they had settled a lawsuit accusing the timeshare service of wrongly telling clients that they can easily escape their contracts. Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida ordered the suit dismissed after the parties said they had reached a settlement. Diamond sued "timeshare exit" company Primo Management Group Inc. and its owner, Israel Sanchez Jr., in June 2021, claiming that the exit firm falsely told customers that they could cancel their timeshare contracts in exchange for thousands of...

