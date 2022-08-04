New Adult Abuse Claims Allowed In NY Diocese Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (August 4, 2022, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Thursday said he would reopen claims filing in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rockville Centre's Chapter 11 case for survivors of sexual abuse as adults, but declined to set a filing deadline until he finds out how soon notice can be published. At a hybrid hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn agreed with the diocese that a recently enacted New York State law opening a window for the filing of previously time-barred assault claims justified opening a window to file those claims in the Chapter 11 case, but said he could not decide how long that...

