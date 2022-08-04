Autonomous Vehicle Company Hires First-Ever Legal Chief

By Michele Gorman (August 4, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies, which is building an autonomous vehicle in the freight transportation industry, said Thursday it has hired its first-ever chief legal officer less than a year after the company's launch. Paul Jones leads legal at the Fremont, California-based Solo AVT. In this role, he will head up the legal function and is responsible for strategic partnerships, regulatory and compliance, according to his LinkedIn profile. A graduate of University of Notre Dame, the Law School, Jones has spent most of his legal career in corporate law departments. For almost 22 years, beginning in 1998, he was in-house at global...

