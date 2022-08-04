NY Jury Set To Mull Bank's $45M Fraud Case Against Tilton

By Pete Brush (August 4, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A New York state jury is on track to deliberate a German bank's $45 million fraud claim against distressed debt manager Lynn Tilton, having heard lawyers for each side paint divergent pictures of the dispute during closing arguments Thursday. Six jurors will begin their deliberations Friday morning, closing out a trial overseen by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen that opened July 14 and featured a week's worth of sometimes grouchy testimony from the 63-year-old Tilton. "Keep your curiosity until tomorrow," the judge told jurors at day's end Thursday. "Have a good night." Hanover, Germany-based Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, or Nord/LB,...

