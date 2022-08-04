Texas Doctor's Electroshock Suit Tossed For Lack Of Expert

By Y. Peter Kang (August 4, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday shut down a physician's suit seeking to hold a hospital liable for an electroshock injury he suffered while performing a C-section, saying the claims can be considered medical malpractice, which require a medical expert's report, rather than ordinary negligence. A three-judge Thirteenth Court of Appeals panel reversed a Cameron County's court's denial of a motion to dismiss in a suit brought by Dr. Patrick S. Skulemowski alleging Valley Regional Medical Center negligently maintained an electrocautery device which the obstetrician-gynecologist used during a patient's caesarean section childbirth procedure. The suit claims the device gave the physician...

