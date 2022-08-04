3rd Circ. Upholds Deportation Of Surgeon In $3M Tax Scheme

By Anna Scott Farrell (August 4, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Swedish plastic surgeon who served prison time for a $3 million tax evasion scheme should not be allowed back into the U.S., the Third Circuit ruled Thursday. The court denied David Evdokimow's petition that his deportation was unsupported by clear or convincing evidence, saying the government showed ample evidence the surgeon's conviction qualified as an aggravated felony, correctly triggering his deportation. The Department of Homeland Security deported the surgeon in 2020 by issuing a Final Administrative Removal Order, an expedited deportation process for those who commit felonies defined as "aggravated" by certain benchmarks, including crimes that cost the government more...

