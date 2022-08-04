DirecTV Warns FCC Of 12 GHz Disruption From Devices

By Kelly Lienhard (August 4, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- DirecTV told the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday that there isn't enough data to support a proposed plan to open up the 12 gigahertz band, which is currently dominated by satellite operators, to allow low-power devices. The satellite video company expressed concerns that sharing the 12 GHz band with unlicensed service providers would create interference and cause a breakdown in service for DirecTV customers and pointed out that there has been no technical analysis to prove otherwise, despite recent petitions from the Open Technology Institute. "No such analysis has been submitted with respect to an unlicensed underlay service in the band. To the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS