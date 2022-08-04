Gardasil Vax Suits Sent To North Carolina

By Emily Field (August 4, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday sent suits alleging that Merck's Gardasil vaccine caused injuries to North Carolina over Merck's objections that it's unprecedented to consolidate suits subject to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. Merck argued that an MDL composed of claims subject to the Vaccine Act would cause a flood of meritless claims that would overwhelm the already overwhelmed claim process and the publicity around the litigation would spread misinformation about vaccines and vaccine hesitancy. But those concerns belong elsewhere, the JPML said, and the question is whether the suits involve common factual issues and whether centralization...

