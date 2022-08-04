DOT Finalizes Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Rule

By Linda Chiem (August 4, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday finalized enhanced safety requirements for more than 300,000 miles of onshore gas transmission pipelines, capping a more than decadelong effort to strengthen its rules in response to the deadly 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion. The DOT's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a final rule bolstering inspection and repair requirements — for example, to better detect corrosion or defects following extreme weather events — for owners and operators of onshore natural gas transmission pipelines. The rule changes were first floated in August 2011, almost a year after a Pacific Gas & Electric Co.-owned gas transmission...

