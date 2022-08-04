American Airlines Beats Muslim Attendant's Religious Bias Suit

By Anne Cullen (August 4, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge handed American Airlines a win Thursday in a former flight attendant's lawsuit alleging he was sacked because he complained of anti-Muslim harassment, finding that the lawsuit was filed in the wrong state and scant on evidence. U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin concluded that Farkhan Mahmood Shah's discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims under New Jersey state law failed on multiple levels, closing the five-year-old case. American Airlines escaped a Muslim former flight attendant's lawsuit alleging discimination, harassment and retaliation based on his religion and national origin. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Shah, who is Muslim and of Pakistani descent, alleged...

