Canada Announces New Challenge To US Lumber Duties

By Jennifer Doherty (August 4, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Canada's minister of international trade lamented the United States' decision to maintain tariffs on its wood imports Thursday, promising new action across multiple international platforms to combat the measures. Minister Mary Ng called the duties on softwood lumber "unwarranted and unfair" and "baseless" in a statement, promising a new challenge under Chapter 10 of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, as well as further action under its predecessor deal and before the World Trade Organization. While the levies are set to decrease for most Canadian exporters from 17.91% to 8.59% following the U.S. Commerce Department's third administrative review of the measures, Ng said the...

