Bid Protest Spotlight: Standing, Delivery Orders, Conflicts

By Sandeep Nandivada (August 9, 2022, 5:41 PM EDT) -- This month's bid protest spotlight focuses on three recent decisions from the U.S. Court of Federal Claims and the U.S. Government Accountability Office. These decisions involve (1) standing at the court where protest allegations are speculative; (2) the rules related to delivery orders issued under federal supply schedule contracts; and (3) conflicts of interest. ZeroAvia ZeroAvia Inc. v. U.S. involves the factual elements required to establish standing in a bid protest before the claims court.[1] In dismissing the protest for lack of standing, the claims court found that the protester, ZeroAvia, failed to allege sufficient facts for its broad assertions of errors...

