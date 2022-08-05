Russian Denied Resident Status Over Cannabis-Related Work

By Jonathan Capriel (August 5, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has affirmed a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services decision to deny a Russian national permanent resident status, ruling that by installing and maintaining a security camera system for a cannabis grower, the person had participated in the trafficking of a Schedule I drug. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright sided with the agency Thursday in a 12-page decision that said the USCIS committed "no error of law" when it denied Aleksei Sergeyevich Voronin's Form I-485 application for permanent residence. The order granted the agency's motion for summary judgment, which is under seal, and denied Voronin's motion seeking declaratory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS