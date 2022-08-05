Volkswagen Says Smartcar Is Exploiting Its Connectivity Suite

By Hailey Konnath (August 5, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen has accused software company Smartcar of peddling connectivity services that work with its vehicles without authorization, essentially circumventing Volkswagen's selection and approval process for providers and apps, according to a suit filed in California federal court. Volkswagen Group of America Inc. said in its Thursday complaint that Smartcar Inc. is "actively marketing and offering" so-called application programming interfaces, or APIs, that allow web and mobile apps to communicate with certain Volkswagen and Audi car models. The automaker said it has not approved, licensed or otherwise permitted Smartcar or its API to integrate, access or interface with its services and networks,...

