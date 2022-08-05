Priest's Prayer For New Stock Fraud Trial Goes Unanswered

By Chris Villani (August 5, 2022, 11:54 AM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Thursday that a Greek Orthodox priest's first trial was fair, quashing his attempt to score a new trial after being found liable for running a short-and-distort scheme. Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson had asked the court for a second bite at defending himself against U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he committed civil securities fraud violations. The jury delivered a mixed verdict in November, finding the priest liable for false statements about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. and another company but clearing him of an overarching fraud scheme charge and an Investment Advisors Act violation. U.S. District Judge Patti B....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS