Crypto Biz Owner Says $6M Fraud Conviction Cannot Stand

By Chris Villani (August 5, 2022, 11:16 AM EDT) -- The convicted owner of a cryptocurrency business argued late Thursday that the jury's verdict finding him guilty of stealing $6 million from investors and customers should be thrown out because the government never proved that he acted with criminal intent. Randall Crater pressed a federal judge to either acquit him outright or grant him a new trial, pointing to multiple alleged holes in the prosecution's case. The government charged Crater with operating a sham cryptocurrency business called My Big Coin Inc. and said he lured investors by falsely claiming that his virtual money was backed by $300 million in gold and...

