Muckleshoot Tribe Wants In On Duwamish Recognition Fight

By Isaac Monterose (August 8, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe urged a Washington federal judge to let it intervene as a defendant in the Duwamish Tribe's recognition suit against the federal government, arguing the suit's outcome could impact the Muckleshoot tribe's ownership of "cultural items" recovered from the Duwamish and its fishing rights for several Washington areas. In an intervention motion filed on Thursday, the Muckleshoot told U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour that the Duwamish's suit was an attempt to become federally recognized. The suit is also the tribe's attempt to be declared as "the tribal successor to the historic Duwamish Tribe" and own the treaty...

