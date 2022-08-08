China-Backed Entities Off The Hook In Chad Oil Feud

By Caroline Simson (August 8, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge has refused to order entities of the state-owned China National Petroleum Corp. to pay a nearly $30 million arbitral award to a Houston-based energy company following a high stakes arbitration relating to an oil concession in Chad, since they never signed an underlying arbitration agreement. U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes in an Aug. 4 order opted not to resolve the long-running issue in the decade-old dispute of whether entities including CNPC International (Chad) Ltd. and China Petroleum Exploration & Development Co. Ltd. are the alter egos of Cliveden Petroleum Co. Ltd., the company that had signed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS