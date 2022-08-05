Bell Nunnally Expands With New Aviation Partner

By Lynn LaRowe (August 5, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Dallas-based Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP has added a partner who focuses on aviation to its litigation practice group. Kerry A. Adams came on board as a partner at Bell Nunnally after more than 15 years as a solo practitioner operating Private Aircraft Legal Services. Adams handles complex litigation, arbitration, and transactional and regulatory issues in the aviation arena. She routinely travels throughout the country to handle multimillion-dollar escrow disputes, international transactions, tax issues, maintenance-related matters and other aspects of business aircraft use, the firm said in a statement Tuesday. Adams said her partnership with Bell Nunnally will offer her clients...

