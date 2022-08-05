Insurer Says No Coverage For $11.8M Wrongful Deaths Verdict

By Emily Enfinger (August 5, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida construction and landscaping company isn't covered for an $11.8 million jury verdict for the wrongful deaths of four women, the company's insurer told a Florida federal court, arguing that it acted properly in trying to settle the suit within the policy's $1 million limit. National Indemnity Company of the South, a Berkshire Hathaway unit, moved for summary judgment on Thursday, asking the court to find that it fulfilled its good-faith duties to its policyholder, Discount Rock & Sand, with its handling of a wrongful death suit involving four women who died in a 2018 mult-ivehicle crash and attempting to...

