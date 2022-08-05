Progressive Not Obligated To Pay $200K For Fatal Accident

By P.J. D'Annunzio (August 5, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court in a precedential decision undid a county judge's ruling that Progressive Direct Insurance Co. had to pay a man $200,000 in policy limits for a motorcycle accident that killed his wife and took his leg, reasoning that his phone call with an insurance agent about adding coverage did not undo his existing rejection of underinsured motorist, or UIM, coverage. A three-judge panel sided with Progressive on Thursday, rejecting the Berks County trial court's holding that plaintiff Bryan Koch was misled on a phone call with a Progressive agent that resulted in him adding uninsured motorist, or UM,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS