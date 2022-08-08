GAO Denies Costs After 'Atypical' Protest Withdrawal

By Daniel Wilson (August 8, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office declined to recommend Booz Allen Hamilton be awarded costs for a protest over a $64 million information technology task order the company dropped in unusual circumstances, but said it should be awarded costs for a follow-up dispute. The GAO acknowledged that the circumstances that led to Booz Allen filing two substantially similar protests over the General Services Administration task order amid confusion related to a novel GSA debriefing process, and later dropping one of those protests, were unusual, but said in a July 27 decision released Friday that it is not within its practice to recommend cost...

