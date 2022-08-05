Nixon Peabody Names Global Finance Co-Leaders

By Tracey Read (August 5, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP has promoted two firm partners to co-lead its global finance practice, the firm announced. Catherine Ng and Robert Drobnak will take over for Amy Charamba, who has led the group — which includes Nixon Peabody's corporate trust and leveraged finance teams — since 2019. Meanwhile, Charamba will continue to represent financial institutions at the firm, Nixon Peabody said Thursday. Ng joined the firm more than 15 years ago and is based in the Boston office. "I am honored to lead this practice I've been part of for so long, and doing so with Rob is a great fit,"...

