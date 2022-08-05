UK-Based Clyde & Co. Cements Chile Presence With Merger

By Andrea Keckley (August 5, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The London-based global law firm Clyde & Co LLP has struck a deal with Chilean law firm Grasty Quintana Majlis and a pair of projects and construction attorneys this month to form a combined entity that will be known as Clyde & Co Chile, the firm announced on Thursday. The merger comes more than two years after Clyde & Co first formed an association with Grasty Quintana Majlis in January 2020. "We go way back with Clyde & Co," Franco Acchiardo, managing partner at Clyde & Co Chile, told Law360 Pulse on Friday. "And what was good about the association with...

