Assessment Draft For DOD Cyber Program Lacks Key Details

By Daniel Wilson (August 5, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A recent draft assessment plan for the U.S. Department of Defense's pending cybersecurity program lacks important details necessary for contractors to make sure they're fully on the right track ahead of a formal rule expected next year, experts said. The DOD plans to implement its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program to address what it has said are "increasingly frequent and complex cyberattacks" against the defense industrial base. The draft assessment process released in late July sets out a proposed process for third-party assessors to review certain contractors' CMMC compliance. That plan from the CMMC Accreditation Body, or Cyber AB, is aimed...

