Calif. DA, Female Attorneys Settle Sex Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (August 5, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A group of female deputy district attorneys in California's Contra Costa County have agreed to settle their suit alleging the district attorney's office prevented women from ascending to management positions, according to a joint filing in federal court. In a notice filed Thursday, the five deputy district attorneys, Contra Costa County and its DA office said they've settled the gender bias suit "in all respects," and they are currently preparing a written settlement agreement. Details about the settlement were not immediately available Friday. In February 2020, the deputy DAs — Mary Elizabeth Knox, Rachel Piersig, Alison Chandler, Mary Blumberg and Jill...

