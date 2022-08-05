Tilton Cleared Of Fraud Claim In Bank's $45M Trial

By Rachel Scharf (August 5, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Distressed debt mogul Lynn Tilton did not knowingly lie to a German bank about her investment strategy, a New York state jury held Friday following a weekslong civil fraud trial. Jurors took six hours to reach a 5-1 verdict rejecting the $45 million fraudulent concealment and misrepresentation claim brought against Tilton and her Patriarch Partners companies by Hanover, Germany-based Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, or Nord/LB. Lynn Tilton had fought the allegations at trial, testifying that she disclosed the Zohar investment strategy to Nord/LB during deal talks in 2004 and 2006. (Rob Latour/Invision/AP) The jury also voted unanimously in favor of Tilton's statute...

