US Trustee Objects To Corsicana Bedding Employee Bonuses

By Rick Archer (August 5, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office has asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to reject bankrupt mattress maker Corsicana Bedding's request to make nearly $1 million in bonus payments to employees, saying it needs to prove that the bonuses aren't retention payments to corporate insiders. In a motion filed on Thursday, the office said the court can't approve Corsicana bonus motion before the company produces evidence to justify the performance-based payments and show that they are not a "pay-to-stay" program for company insiders. Texas-based Corsicana, one of the largest U.S.-based mattress makers, filed for bankruptcy on June 25, with more than $145 million in...

