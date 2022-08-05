GAO Backs Cutting Security Firm From Embassy Guard Bid

By Alyssa Aquino (August 5, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A federal watchdog backed the U.S. Department of State's decision to cut a security service from competition for a guard contract, saying Friday the company didn't have the right paperwork to bid on the deal as part of a joint venture. The U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected Virginia-based Top Guard Inc.'s contention that it had sought to supply security guards for the U.S. Embassy in Athens, Greece, by itself instead of as part of a joint venture with Greek partner Mega Guard Services SA. Several parts of the bid showed that the T&M Guard Joint Venture had sought out the deal, including...

