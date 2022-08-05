Patterson Belknap Says It's Owed Cut Of Diamond Ring Sale

By Lauren Berg (August 5, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP claims a pair of lawyers helped the firm's former client sell a 25-carat diamond ring for $2.4 million and took the money for themselves, while knowing the client owed Patterson millions in legal fees, according to a lawsuit filed in New York state court. David P. Marcus and his former partner Brian L. Cinelli snagged the proceeds from the sale of the Harry Winston diamond ring that Barbara Stewart wanted to sell, despite knowing that she owes Patterson more than $3.5 million in legal fees accrued more than a decade ago, according to the complaint...

