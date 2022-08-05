Gov't Not Measuring Progress In GPS Revamp, GAO Says

By Donald Morrison (August 5, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has failed to measure progress in its attempt at modernizing its Global Positioning System by not keeping agency leaders updated enough to make operational decisions, according to a government watchdog report issued Friday. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said that four out of the five operations seeking to update the department's GPS to protect against cybersecurity threats lack updated business cases, which are reports that give DOD decision-makers information at the start of the project to set the program up for success. "Completing the missing business case elements for these programs would provide DOD and Congress...

