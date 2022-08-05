Pot Grower Asks Court Not To Grant Enviro Group Injunction

By Sam Reisman (August 5, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A real estate investment firm overseeing a pair of indoor Bay Area cannabis cultivation facilities urged a California federal judge not to grant an environmental group's bid for an injunction that would bar the company from using diesel generators. Green Sage Management LLC told the court on Thursday that the properties at issue had only begun using the generators because of severe disruptions to their electricity services and that an injunction could imperil the marijuana harvest and hurt the company's finances. "A consistent, constant source of power is necessary to power artificial lighting used for cultivation," the company said in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS