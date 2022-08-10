Fla.'s Coker Law Adds Ex-ICU Nurse To Malpractice Team

By Madison Arnold (August 10, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Jacksonville, Florida-based personal injury firm Coker Law added a former intensive care nurse as its newest attorney on the firm's medical malpractice team. Corinne "Cory" Hodak, who has more than 30 years of experience, joined Coker Law to represent patients injured because of medical negligence, the firm announced last week. She previously served as an adjunct professor at the University of North Florida's college of health and worked at her own firm, the Hodak Law Firm. "We have attorneys who used to work for insurance companies before joining our firm to work on behalf of the injured, and they bring a...

