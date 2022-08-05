Family Of Baseball Legend Lobs TM Suit At Puerto Rico Gov.

By Elaine Briseño (August 5, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The sons of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente hit Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and other commonwealth officials with a lawsuit Friday that alleges trademark infringement stemming from the use of his name and likeness on a commemorative license plate campaign. The plaintiffs are asking the judge to stop the territorial government from using Clemente's image and grant at least $3.15 million for the use of the Clemente trademark, as well as $45 million for damages and stolen profits, according to a complaint filed in Puerto Rico district court. The lawsuit states Clemente's name was used without the family's...

