Texas Panel Says Koch Must Face Poaching Suit After Flub

By Katie Buehler (August 5, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A trial judge wrongly let Koch Industries Inc. use a jurisdiction argument to end claims it poached employees from a rival engineering firm, but the conglomerate waived that argument by pursuing merits-based attacks on the suit, a Texas appeals court said. Reversing the trial court's finding, the First Court of Appeals in Houston said Koch jumped the gun by arguing merits-based motions to dismiss the poaching claims lobbed by Triten Corp. before the trial court ruled on what's called a "special appearance" — a Texas procedural tool to dismiss cases for lack of personal jurisdiction. Under Texas' due order of hearing...

