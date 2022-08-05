NJ University Sues To Stop Cannabis Biz On Its Doorstep

By Grace Dixon (August 5, 2022, 8:28 PM EDT) -- St. Peter's University told a New Jersey Superior Court that Medusa NJ LLC's planned cannabis dispensary and lounge — already approved by the Jersey City Planning Board — is too close to its new dormitory, in violation of state and city regulations. The Jesuit university filed suit against Medusa and the planning board Thursday, challenging the board's decision to issue a Class 5 cannabis license. Medusa plans to convert a clothing retail space currently operated by owner Haytham Elgawly into a dual-level adult-use dispensary. The board erred when it interpreted a land development ordinance barring dispensaries from setting up within 200 feet...

